Guests are bowled over by major upgrade for Camelon’s Tenpin centre

The Tenpin centre on Camelon’s Redbrae Road staged a special VIP relaunch event this week to celebrate a claimed £1million refurbishment.

The session was enjoyed by invited guests from local businesses, schools and sports clubs, who all had the opportunity to try out the 18 bowling lanes, which now have new screens above the lanes to keep score, new bowling balls and a faster system for resetting the pins.

Guests also played on the eight new pool tables, new table tennis tables, air hockey and some of the latest arcade games that have been installed in the extended amusement section of the centre.

Provost Billy Buchanan cut the ribbon to declare the upgraded venture open - and bowled a ball down one of the lanes for good measure.

Also present among the guests were Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn and Deputy Lieutenant of Stirling, Michael White.

Centre manager Lynsey Angus said: “Families and groups of friends or colleagues can now enjoy an enhanced experience at Tenpin and we would like to thank everyone for their patience during the refurbishment work.”

The upgrade has created seven new jobs, and there are currently three further vacancies for a customer services assistant.

The centre is open 11am to midnight Monday to Thursday and Sundays, 11am to 1am on a Friday and Saturday, opening from 10am daily during the school holidays.