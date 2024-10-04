Growing pains: Larbert allotments plan pulled by applicant during planning process

By James Trimble
Published 4th Oct 2024, 11:38 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Larbert Villages Allotment Association lodged an application with Falkirk Council on June 4 to change the used of a recreation area to form allotments at the North Broomage playing fields, near Graham Avenue, Larbert.

The proposal had been due to be decided by planning officers acting under delegated powers, but the association withdrew the application on Thursday, October 3.

Plans show the proposed allotments would have been accessible to elderly people and those with disabilities and would have included a two metre high security fence.

Related topics:LarbertFalkirk Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice