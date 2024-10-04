Growing pains: Larbert allotments plan pulled by applicant during planning process

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Larbert Villages Allotment Association lodged an application with Falkirk Council on June 4 to change the used of a recreation area to form allotments at the North Broomage playing fields, near Graham Avenue, Larbert.

The proposal had been due to be decided by planning officers acting under delegated powers, but the association withdrew the application on Thursday, October 3.

Plans show the proposed allotments would have been accessible to elderly people and those with disabilities and would have included a two metre high security fence.