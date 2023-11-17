Groups working to help their community can still apply for £5000 of funding from Falkirk Council
and live on Freeview channel 276
There are just over two weeks to send in applications before the December 1 cut off date.
.Two types of grants can be applied for – small grants of up to £5000 for small-scale projects that will make a real difference to the lives of people living in each ward and place-based capital grants of over £5000 for big projects that need a capital investment to build something new, improve an asset or purchase equipment.
Once applications have been assessed, they will then go forward to a public vote in each ward starting in late January and running through till the end of February.
Successful applicants will be announced at the end of March 2024.
Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: “The Community Choices scheme puts spending decisions back into local communities with them having the final say on
what projects should be funded.
“We have seen more than 120 grants awarded to date with a value of £2.8m being spent on worthwhile projects across all areas. We really hope to see many more coming forward in this final couple of weeks.”
One group which has felt the benefit of the funding in the recent past is Denny’s Strathcarron Hospice, which secured a small grants award of £4800 to enabe it to continue the Lymph Notes' Choir programme for four months last year.
Launched as a pilot musical therapy initiative, the choir primarily serves individuals living with lymphoedema, a chronic condition characterised by the accumulation of
lymph fluid.
During the initial six-month pilot phase, the choir offered 17 members the opportunity to connect with others facing similar challenges while providing a creative outlet.
The choir also helped raise crucial funds for Strathcarron Hospice.
Margaret-Anne Garner, lymphoedema specialist at Strathcarron Hospice, said: "Community Choices funding has helped so many initiatives like ours make a real difference in people's lives.”
Visit the website for more information regarding the application process.