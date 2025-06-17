Groups urged to apply for up to a grand from Camelon canal upgrade fund before it is too late

Time is running out for local groups, schools and charities in the Falkirk area to submit their applications for the Falkirk Flight Community Fund.

Created by Mackenzie Construction Ltd, the investment behind the fund – which closes to applications on Friday, June 20 – comes from Scottish Canals, who have a major £3.5 million programme of engineering works and canal upgrades underway along the Forth and Clyde Canal and, specifically, the Falkirk Flight stretch of the canal at the moment.

The works are the most significant investment in the lowland canals since the Millennium Link Project, with ten lock gates being replaced and essential maintenance carried out across 2025 and early 2026.

The Falkirk Flight Community Fund has been created to give back to the communities most directly affected by the works, particularly those adjacent to the canal locks and groups with links to the canal.

Application for the funding - which is linked to the work currently going on at Lock 16 in Camelon - closes on Friday, June 20 (Picture: Submitted)

Grants of up to £1000 are available alongside opportunities to access in-kind support from the Mackenzie Construction team for community improvement projects.

Ross Speirs, head of engineering and infrastructure at Scottish Canals, said: “We encourage our contractors to engage actively with the communities where they

work, and the current fund is one way that we can support good causes in the Falkirk area during the construction activity.

"We look forward to seeing how the fund will benefit local groups, while we work with partners on transforming the former AG Barr factory at Lock 16 into a Centre of Excellence for Traditional Skills and progressing the essential maintenance works on the canal nearby.”

Gavin Chesney, Contracts Manager at Mackenzie Construction, added: “Supporting the communities where we work has always been a core part of who we

are at Mackenzie Construction.

"The Falkirk Flight Community Fund is an opportunity for us to give back in a meaningful way while our team is delivering essential infrastructure improvements in the area.

"We’re committed to creating a positive legacy alongside the engineering works.

Eligible applicants include not-for-profit organisations, schools, charities and volunteer-led groups based in the Falkirk area. Priority will be given to projects with

strong relevance to the canal or the local communities alongside it.

Applications that bring people together, enhance community spaces, support people facing financial pressures, or help individuals reach their potential are particularly welcomed.

Visit the website to apply.

