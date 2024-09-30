Groups forced to find new venues as Falkirk area community centre boards up windows and shuts doors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The sad sight of boarded up windows greeted residents of Grangemouth last week as Bowhouse Community Centre closed to the public.

The boards had already been placed over the windows at the Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth venue before last Thursday’s meeting taking place there to discuss the future of the premises after Bowhouse Community Association withdrew its Community Asset Transfer application to take over the running of the venue from the council.

The council stated the venue will be “mothballed” if no one can be found to run it and it looks like that process has now begun.

Earlier in the year the community association talked to The Falkirk Herald, stating the centre would indeed be closing its doors for good on October 1 unless something drastic is done to save a facility which had become a real asset to the people of Grangemouth and beyond.

The Bowhouse Community Centre is now closed and the windows have been boarded up (Picture: Submitted)

The centre was not under threat of closure because it was doing badly – the hall is always booked up and busy with over 30 groups from all over the area, even some from as far afield as Glasgow.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “Bowhouse Community Association Committee was set to take on a Full Repairing and Insuring (FRI) licence, which would have kept the centre open beyond October 1 while its CAT application was processed.

“The committee had a strong business plan in place, and council officers were optimistic a decision could have been made by councillors as early as December. However, the committee withdrew its application earlier this month because more community support was needed to take on the ownership of the building.”

Paul Kettrick, Falkirk Council’s head of investment, assets and climate, added: "The Council is saddened by the withdrawal of the community ownership interest for Bowhouse Community Centre by the Bowhouse Community Association Committee.

"We have worked closely with the group and CVS for many months to develop a business plan that we were confident would succeed. We fully expected to progress through the transfer process over the coming months and secure the future of the centre for the community.

"The committee has worked tirelessly to develop their proposals, but unfortunately, their calls for more community members to join them and provide their support have gone unanswered.

“We will continue to support the committee in seeking volunteers so that the centre can potentially reopen in the future."

Forth Valley Senior Table Tennis Club, one of the Bowhouse Community Centre regulars, stated they will now be playing at the Grange Centre in the Braes area, while the Paracise classes with Kirsty stated it was saddened by the closure.

They stated: “We have been there since October 2019 and have truly dedicated class members. Lots of laughs, memories and fun times and we came back after two lockdowns as well.

“Class from next Thursday will be at the Kirk of the Holyrood Church opposite the community centre. It will be strange to think we won’t be going in this building again for Paracise.

“Thank you to the Bowhouse Community Association for everything these last five years we know you have worked hard keeping the centre running and trying to get the community asset transfer completed.

“Unfortunately it was just not meant to be in the end.”