Groups can book slot at Funders Fayre in Grangemouth
and live on Freeview channel 276
The CVS Falkirk team is now taking bookings for its 2024 Falkirk Funders Fayre.
Taking place on Tuesday, March 19 in Grangemouth, the event is designed to give third sector, charity and voluntary organisations and social enterprises the opportunity to meet with a range of diverse funders, and to learn about the various grant funding schemes that are available.
New for 2024’s event, they have also invited a range of support organisations who can help local groups and organisations save money on costs, including energy bills.
Taking place at the Bowhouse Community Centre, 130 Bowhouse Road, this year’s event will be the tenth to take place, tying in wonderfully with the CVS 40th birthday year. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and to obtain information on how to apply and learn about the criteria funders use when assessing applications.
To book a place or for further information, please contact the CVS Falkirk team by email: [email protected].