Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The CVS Falkirk team is now taking bookings for its 2024 Falkirk Funders Fayre.

Taking place on Tuesday, March 19 in Grangemouth, the event is designed to give third sector, charity and voluntary organisations and social enterprises the opportunity to meet with a range of diverse funders, and to learn about the various grant funding schemes that are available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New for 2024’s event, they have also invited a range of support organisations who can help local groups and organisations save money on costs, including energy bills.

Groups will be able to find out how to access cash at the Funders Fayre. Pic: National World

Taking place at the Bowhouse Community Centre, 130 Bowhouse Road, this year’s event will be the tenth to take place, tying in wonderfully with the CVS 40th birthday year. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and to obtain information on how to apply and learn about the criteria funders use when assessing applications.