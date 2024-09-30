Group supporting mums in Bo'ness on their breastfeeding journeys celebrates its first birthday
The Bo’ness Breastfeeding Support Group led by lactation consultant Caroline Harrower and Alisha Walker-Cowie has been supporting mums and their little ones for the last 12 months.
Caroline, who is qualified International Broad Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC), launched the group last year after the local NHS breastfeeding support group failed to restart following the Covid-19 pandemic.
The new group, which meets at the town’s Cowdenhill Community Centre on a Wednesday morning, is supported by the charity Maddie’s Miracle and is the only IBCLC-led support group in the area.
Charity Maddie’s Miracle aims to draw attention to the woeful state of infant feeding support in the UK and to help mothers on their infant feeding journeys by providing knowledgeable, evidence-based, skilled infant feeding support.
The Wednesday morning support group offers mums the chance to come and meet other mums, chat about their experiences, share information and enjoy a cup of tea or coffee and a biscuit.
Caroline said the group is about helping mums and families on their feeding journeys and ensuring they can get good information and support. Those who are combination feeding or expressing are also welcome to attend the group.
The group runs on a Wednesday morning at Cowdenhill Community Hall in Bridgeness Road, from 10.15am to 11.45pm.
