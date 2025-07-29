Group plans to hold 'peaceful protest' in Falkirk outside Cladhan asylum seeker hotel

A group which appears to have been set up to raise issues of community safety has revealed plans to hold a “peaceful protest” next month.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Save Our Future & Our Kids Future held an open-air meeting earlier this month in Callendar Park where concerns were voiced about the former Cladhan Hotel in Falkirk’s Kemper Avenue which is being used by the Home Office to house asylum seekers.

Now those behind the group have announced they will hold a protest outside the Cladhan at noon on Saturday, August 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The social media statement states: “We are concerned residents, parents, workers, and ordinary people tired of being ignored, lied to, and put second in our own communities.

The Home Office is using the former Cladhan Hotel to house asylum seekers. Pic: Michael Gillen

"This will be a peaceful and respectful protest.

"Families and children are welcome – but we ask that everyone remains calm, lawful and peaceful throughout to protect the integrity of what we’re doing and the safety of all attending.”

Unfortunately the organisers have failed to respond to repeated attempts by the Falkirk Herald to contact them for more details.

The Facebook page also states that the group plans further action at Falkirk Council’s headquarters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the council has made it clear that, as with all local authorities in the UK, it had no say in an asylum contingency hotel being set up in this area as the UK Government insists that all must take individuals and families under the Refugee Convention while they await a decision on their asylum claim.

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “The council plays no part in the decision to house asylum seekers nor in the location of where they are placed.

"The Home Office and their contractor, Mears, take this decision in conjunction with property owners and the cost of accommodation and meals is met entirely by the Home Office.

"Falkirk Council offers no financial assistance to any asylum seeker – financial allowances again come from the Home Office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Community safety is everyone’s concern and we will continue to work constructively with community groups and community planning partners to ensure everyone’s wellbeing is looked after as far as possible.”

Meanwhile, Councillor Claire Mackie-Brown has written to Home Secretary Yvette Cooper to voice her concerns around “ongoing safety concerns and building civil unrest” in Falkirk district.

Falkirk’s only Reform councillor, who represents the Upper Braes, wrote: “The UK Government is completely ignoring the overwhelming unrest feeling of the people of this country or listening to their genuine concerns.”

She highlighted the case of Sadeq Nikhad, who had been a resident of the Cladhan when he raped a 15-year-old girl in Falkirk town centre. In June he was given a 12 year extended sentence at Livingston High Court.

The councillor questioned what the government was doing to minimise the unrest.

However, Ms Mackie-Brown declined to comment further when asked what she hoped the government’s response would be.