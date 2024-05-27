Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An action group says it wants to work with Falkirk Council to tackle anti-social behaviour that is making elderly residents feel unsafe in their own homes.

Callendar Park’s high flats have about 1000 residents and many say they have witnessed “drug-dealing, intimidation and other anti-social behaviour on a day to day basis”.

In recent weeks, members of Falkirk District Action Group (FDAG) have been so concerned by the reports of anti-social behaviour that they are handing out personal alarms.

These alarms have been donated by well wishers after a plea from the action group in a bid to help the worried residents feel safer.

Sharron McKean and Eleanor Paterson with letters being collected by FDAG voicing high flats residents concerns. Pictures: Contributed

But FDAG founder, Sharron McKean – whose mum lives in the flats – says more needs to be done and she is keen to work with the council to improve the situation.

The high flats were once reserved by Falkirk Council for the over-60s and there was a waiting list of people keen to become part of a tight-knit, supportive community.

But changes to legislation and a high demand for housing saw the age limit lowered to 50 – which is when many long-term residents say the problems began.

The ongoing issues are making many of the elderly residents feel incredibly vulnerable – and many say it will only get worse as more and more people leave the flats for good.

Several residents who are too frightened to be named and do not want to be named, have confirmed how bad the problems are.

One resident said they could tell me which flats are occupied by drug dealers; others have seen people lying unconscious on the stairwell; and some have seen people urinating and defecating in lifts and other communal area.

Many say they hear people buzzing the intercom or banging on doors “all day and night”.

Sharron said: “It’s not just the people who live here – it’s the entourage they bring. They bring their pals and they cause havoc – they don’t realise the damage they are doing.”

The action group is now circulating a letter around residents which makes clear that many of them are becoming anxious about leaving their flats, even during the day.

Falkirk District Action Group (FDAG) say copies of the letter have now been signed by more than 250 residents, with more to come.

Eleanor Paterson, who lives in one of the towers, has been helping gather signatures.

She said: “We shouldn’t have to live like this. We know the world is changing – there’s probably not a street without the same problem – but this is like our own wee village and it’s worrying us.”

For months now, Sharron has been visiting the tower blocks every week, talking to residents.

When she advertised a ‘surgery’ to talk about individual issues, she says the communal area of one tower was packed with people keen to tell her their experiences.

Sharron arranged a meeting that including officials from Falkirk Council’s housing and Police Scotland.

It was also attended by Sandy Balingall from one of the Callendar Park residents groups who is keen that they get more involved in tackling the issue.

At the meeting, Sharron was pleased with the response from both the council and said the Community Policing team have been “fantastic”.

Sharron says she will now work with the council’s Conflict Resolution Team, not just to highlight the problem but also to try to find solutions.

She recognises trust is wearing thin between residents and the local authority and she hopes she can help to rebuild it.

Sharron says she will continue to support residents who want to report incidents but feel unable to, working with the council and residents’ groups to find answers.

She said: “The council is saying that it is vital that people report issues and incidents – but elderly people don’t always find that easy.

“We need to help them and make sure they can report issues so that something can be done.

The action group recognises that it’s a complex issue and there are no easy solutions.

They also recognise that much of the work the council does is necessarily ‘behind the scenes’ and confidential – and no public services, including the police, have the resources they once had and are very stretched.

Councillor Euan Stainbank, who also attended the meeting, said it was very productive and he is hopeful that better partnership working will begin to make a real difference to finding solutions to “complex, wide-ranging problems”.

The councillor, who is also the Labour candidate for Westminster in the forthcoming election, said: “Communication is key and FDAG have been fantastic at bringing people together.”

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “We are committed to working together with our partners, such as Police Scotland, and the tenants and residents to find ways that help them to report concerns to us and take action to help people feel safe and enjoy their homes.”

They said that to date this has included: