Group asks Falkirk Council for more help as community centre now looks likely to close for good

Bowhouse Community Centre will be closing its doors for good on October 1 unless something drastic is done to save a facility which has become a real asset to the people of Grangemouth and beyond.

That’s what members of Bowhouse Community Association fear will happen to Bowhouse Road centre if they cannot successfully complete the Community Asset Transfer (CAT) process and take over the running of the premises, which Falkirk Council has earmarked for closure if the CAT does not take place.

Seen as one of the few groups who were actually doing well with the CAT, the association is really struggling now.

A spokesperson for the association said: “We are 70 per cent towards being able to complete the CAT and we’ve done everything the council has asked us to do. We just need help for things like applying for grants and funding.

Bowhouse Community Centre is under threat of closure if the association looking to take over the running of the facility cannot complete the community asset transfer process(Picture: Submitted)

"We’ve all been learning as we go along, but you are talking about 50 page application forms. Every member of the association brings their own skills, but we are not trained.

"We have even offered to pay the council to send us a consultant to help us with funding applications. They do make themselves available to meet with but it seems like they are dragging their feet.”

Members said the centre, which said goodbye to its Falkirk Council-employed janitor back in June, would cost at least £58,000 a year to run – and that’s without factoring in the cost of employing staff like caretakers and cleaners.

The centre is not under threat of closure because it is doing badly – the hall is always booked up and busy with over 30 groups from all over the area, even some from as far afield as Glasgow.

Bowhouse Community Association recently donated a total of £10,000 to help a number of local groups - now they need support to keep their community centre open(Picture: Submitted)

In one month alone they saw a total of 3200 people use the facility.

Earlier this year the association donated a total of £10,000 to be divided among a variety of local groups and organisations, including the Glitter Team and Grangemouth Children’s Day.

The association said: "The community centre should be for the community and run by the community, but what the council is doing here is ripping the heart out of the community."

It’s not just the council the association is looking for help from, they also need people from the local community to step up and show some support or they will lose the centre come October.

“We need a minimum of 11 committee members and we need people to volunteer to help the centre.”

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: “Officers have been actively engaged with the Bowhouse Management Committee on an ongoing basis to assist with planning for Community Asset Transfer (CAT).

"In addition, the group have been supported by CVS Falkirk and District on the development of their business plan. There has been attendance at various meetings with the committee and local community to help support and progress with the business plan and CAT application.

“We would urge the local community to come forward and support the committee. We will continue to work with Bowhouse Management Committee to support the CAT process.