Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A café which encourages those who are grieving to come together opens up in the Falkirk area next month.

The Grief Café will hold its first monthly event in the Larbert Age Concern Hall in Main Street, Stenhousemuir – next to the Dobbie Hall – on Tuesday, August 6 from 3pm to 4.30pm.

It will then meet on the first Tuesday of every month.

The organisers already run these cafés throughout the Scottish Borders and this is their first opening in Central Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The grief cafes are open to anyone to drop in. Pic: Getty images

A spokesperson said: “Our cafés are friendly groups of around seven to ten people. They are an informal space to talk about grief or just listen to others.

"The grief cafés are to discuss any form of loss, and the focus is on life as much as it is death. They provide a way of supporting others and being with those who understand. There is no need or pressure to talk, and sometimes just listening to others helps.”

The cafés are free to attend and home-baking, tray-bakes, tea, and coffee are all provided. There is no need to book and people are encouraged to turn up whenever they can. Conversations at the cafés are unstructured and vary each month.

They are open to anyone who is experiencing any form of grief or loss, whether it be a relative, friend or pet. The organisers say “grief is personal and effects everyone differently”.