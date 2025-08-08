Greig Taylor from Bo'ness shortlisted in BBC Make a Difference Awards

When Greig Taylor first became involved with the Scottish National Cerebral Palsy team, he was a fresh-faced apprentice simply lending a hand.

Twenty years later, he’s now head of football with the team and has been instrumental in turning its fortunes around.

Initially fully-funded by the Scottish Football Association, in 2016 the funding was cut and the team faced being disbanded.

As manager at that point, Greig felt he owed it to the players to try to keep it going – despite having no training facilities and no staff.

He said: “I had a real job on my hands; I spoke to Scottish Disability Sport and they agreed to keep the team under their umbrella.”

That lifeline made all the difference and Greig was able to recruit coaches, backroom staff and volunteers, as well as source sponsorship of £500 for the kit. He also managed to secure training facilities in his home town of Bo’ness – at Newtown Park.

From that platform, and a world ranking in the 40s, they have gone on to enjoy incredible success.

Last year, the Scottish National Cerebral Palsy team won the World Championships in Salou and the team is now placed 16th in the world. That win will also see them compete in the World Cup next year.

While modest about his role, Greig has been singled out as a finalist in this year’s BBC Make a Difference Awards in Scotland.

Along with three other finalists, he’s in the running for the Active Award – presented to an individual or group who have used physical activity or sport to improve the lives of others.

Winners will be revealed at the awards ceremony in Glasgow next month with results announced on September 29 on ‘Mornings’ with Kaye Adams.

Greig’s story resonated with BBC Radio Scotland listeners who helped whittle the nominations down to 33 finalists in nine categories.

In 2019, they won the International Trophy CP Football Ciutat de Barcelona.

Over the past two decades, multiple players have won over 100 caps representing their country and travelled the world with the Scottish National CP team.

Greig said: “I have an idea who nominated me but I’m not 100 per cent and I don’t think they’ll tell me either!

“I’ve never looked for recognition – it’s all about the players for me – but if it helps spread the word about the team, I’ll be delighted.”

It costs £55,000 per year simply to run the team, with players from all over the UK – who have cerebral palsy, suffered a stroke or have an acquired brain injury – descending on Bo’ness for monthly training sessions. For the World Championships last year, they had to raise £300,000.

The team is also transitioning to launch its own association later this year, with the hope of being able to secure funding.

Greig said: “It’s very difficult to secure grants because we are affiliated. While we’re just under Scottish Disability Sport’s umbrella, its accounts are taken into consideration.

“We’re very grateful to SDS for all its support but we’re hoping setting up our own association will make it easier for us to secure grant funding and sponsorship.”

With the team preparing to take part in the World Cup, it’s a move Greig hopes will pay dividends. While the date and venue is still to be confirmed, it’s likely to be in America so the team are already busy fundraising.

“The guys have all been involved in the team for a long time,” he said. “Coming from nothing nine years ago to win the World Championship and qualify for the World Cup is a bit of a fairytale story.

“It meant everything to the players who are like a second family to me; to see how much it meant to them made all the grey hairs worthwhile. Professionally, it was one of the proudest moments of my life.”

Next week, the team will be competing in the top flight once again, taking part in the European Championships at Loughborough University.

They are ranked seventh in the tournament, with Ukraine sitting at the top, followed by England, the Netherlands, Ireland, Spain and Germany.

“It’s going to be a tough ask playing against some of the best in the world; Spain alone has three professional players in their team.

“But the players will do their best and they’re buzzing to get on the field.”

Greig (38) was born and brought up in Bo’ness, attending Deanburn Primary and the Academy.

He started working as an apprentice football development officer with the SFA, during which time he began coaching the CP team.

Nine years ago, he gave up working professionally in football to become a process operator at Ineos; he also runs his own coaching business in Bo’ness, GRT Soccer.

He has worked with the CP team for 20 years – firstly as development squad coach, then development squad manager, first team assistant manager, first team manager and now head of football.

There’s little doubt he’s made a huge difference to the players lives – whether he wants credit or not!

Greig also has his own support team at home; he and his wife Caroline have two children, Josh (7), who is in P4 at Deanburn Primary, and six-month-old Eva.