The Greggs frozen two pack Chicken Bake – which is sold exclusively in Iceland store – has been withdrawn from freezers because pieces of hard plastic have been discovered in some packs.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The affected 306 gram packs have the best before date of September 2022.Point of sale notices will be displayed in all Iceland stores selling this product, explaining to customers why the product is being recalled.