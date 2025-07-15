Green Flag Award for two Falkirk district parks

Two green spaces in Falkirk district have been awarded a Green Flag Award – one of them for the tenth year in a row.

Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful has today announced its award-winning parks and open green spaces for 2025 with both the Helix Park and Grangemouth’s Zetland Park featuring again this year.

This year is the tenth consecutive year that the Helix, home of The Kelpies, has received the award, while it’s the fourth year for Zetland Park.

In Scotland the International Green Flag Award is administered by Keep Scotland Beautiful and it acts as a benchmark for clean, safe and well-maintained parks and green spaces.

The local outdoor spaces are among 88 winners for 2025 including both new and returning green spaces. Eight more spaces have received the flag this year compared to last.

Although locally the winning parks are managed by Falkirk Council, across the country parks managed by community groups, universities and other organisations have won awards as well as those managed by the local authorities.

Edinburgh leads the way boasting 38 award-winning parks and green spaces.

The new Green Flag Award winners for 2025 were Cowan Park (East Renfrewshire); Beveridge Park, Letham Glen and Pittencrieff Park in Fife and Rozelle Park (South Ayrshire).

Jamie Ormiston, training and accreditation coordinator at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “We’re delighted to announce the winners of the 2025 Green Flag Awards and even more so at the increase in numbers from last year’s total.

“It’s fantastic to see our stalwart parks across the country recognised once again for their commitment to environmental excellence and a desire to offer visitors a safe and enjoyable place to visit.

“Our new winners have shown a similar desire and their journey is only just beginning but I look forward to many more wins in the future.

“Parks across Scotland are vital spaces for people of all ages to reconnect with nature and I’m delighted we once again have winners all over the country – including plenty of new areas – for people to enjoy during the summer months.”

For more information on Green Flag Awards, including the full list of winners this year visit www.keepscotlandbeautiful.org/green-flag-award