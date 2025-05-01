Green-fingered offenders help plant thousands of flowers in Falkirk's Dollar Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thousands of flowers in Falkirk’s Dollar Park have been planted by people carrying out sentences in the community.

In partnership with the Cyrenians charity and with support from The Friends of Dollar Park, people who had been ordered by the court to complete unpaid work as part of their community payback order (CPO) have been busy helping to plant the town’s floral clock.

The group have supported the planting of 16,000 blooms for the summer display at the entrance to the park.

Work in the park’s walled garden was one of a number of projects across the Falkirk district where areas were transformed by people carrying out community sentences.

People completing unpaid work as ordered by the courts have been helping to plant flowers in Dollar Park - both for the floral clock and in the Walled Garden.

Across Scotland a total of 15,086 CPOs were imposed by the courts in 2023/24, according to the new annual CPO report published by Community Justice Scotland.

The report, which highlights various projects across the country carried out by those on CPOs, shows that the number of orders imposed has increased and people are being held to account and supported to reconnect and contribute to their communities.

Lynne Elflain, team manager at Falkirk Justice Services, said: “Individuals completing unpaid work hours are able to develop new skills and knowledge about gardening, build experience working as part of a team, and give back to their community.

"They can see first-hand the benefit of the work they do for the community through the many visitors to the garden.

“For the people on unpaid work it creates a sense of pride and self-respect in contributing to the community.

"People develop confidence and skills and then come back as volunteers to help with the walled garden. The area continues to be very busy and the contribution from people carrying out unpaid work hours there is key.”

From April 2023 until March 2024, there was a total of 4241 unpaid work hours completed in Dollar Park’s walled garden including helping with a variety of tasks and activities such as garden maintenance, Easter events, the floral clock, summer fete, pizza in the park event, as well as selecting vegetables and plants from the garden for people to buy through an ‘honesty cart’ system.

One person who completed unpaid work explained: “I will be back to volunteer …loved showing my family what I’ve planted.”

Another said: “I told my dad I was working on the floral clock, turns out he did his apprenticeship on the clock and we had something in common to talk about,” while another said: “My dad told me he was proud of my work in the garden …first time he has been able to say that in years.”

Catherine Dyer, chair of the board of Community Justice Scotland, said: “Community Payback Orders allow people to repay locally for the harm they’ve caused and access support to services, such as addiction counselling, to tackle the behaviour which led to their offending.

“The increase in the number of CPOs imposed by courts shows the confidence of Sheriffs in community-based sentences which can help reduce the risk of reoffending compared to short-term imprisonment. Unpaid work has transformed areas across the country, making a meaningful impact on communities such as improving school playgrounds, painting and gardening for local organisations as well as helping individuals who need work done.”