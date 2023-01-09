Green fingered Falkirk area pupils have the chance to create small gardens for big competition

Working in partnership Garden for Life Forum, KSP is calling on budding garden designers from secondary, primary and nursery schools across the country to design a colourful and sustainable garden of celebration.

The designers of the best entries will then be invited to build and grow their garden at school before filming or photographing it to be displayed as part of an online interactive garden in June.

Eve Keepax, KSB education and learning officer, said: “We’re really excited to be able to announce our Pocket Garden Design Competition for 2023. The theme of celebration gives schools a chance to show what they value, are grateful for or what they admire.

Keep Scotland Beautiful is looking for youngsters to design pocket gardens of celebration

"It could be the achievement of a national figure or the everyday kindness of a local person. I'm looking forward to seeing designs from schools across the country that help to make 2023 a year full of celebration.

“What or who will your pupils want to celebrate in their garden design?”

Last year, KSB received 340 competition entries, with the work of 45 finalists being displayed in a digital showcase.

Entrants this year should reflect the interlinked themes of “A Garden of Celebration”, “One Planet Picnic” and “Wildlife Gardening”.

All types and styles of celebration are welcome from colourful fiesta to proud memorial. The celebration theme could be inspired by a national event such as the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III or more personal connections to inspiring people or local events.

Pocket Garden Design Competition aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Four, Learning for Sustainability and is run by Keep Scotland Beautiful as part of its Climate Action Schools framework.

It gives pupils and educators a creative focus for learning for sustainability, STEM skills, and the Curriculum for Excellence.

Youngsters must submit their finished designs to KSB not later 5pm on February 22.

Designs and contact details can be sent to [email protected] before the deadline.