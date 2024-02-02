Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Any developers planning to build on the land, currently up for sale, must adhere to even stricter criteria to gain planning permission.

The site, which stretches down to the banks of the River Avon, was a sand quarry operated by Cemex until 2000. Since then much work has been done by the multi-national to regenerate the area with tree planting. This has created a haven for wildlife and recreation, including walking, cycling, and wild swimming in the lagoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Cemex has been trying to sell the land to housing developers for a number of years.

Green Battle Linlithgow was set up to protect the site so the group's Helen Morrison is delighted it has been designated as a local biodiversity site.

Campaign group Green Battle Linlithgow was set up to protect it for the community and environment. Helen Morrison, from the campaign, said it was hoped the new designation would lead to further protection, once an anticipated wildlife survey has been completed.

She said: “This designation means the environmental value has been recognised and the site now has a layer of protection through specific planning policies.

“The last wildlife species survey was carried out 10 years ago and we hope West Lothian Council is planning to carry out a fresh one this year. We are very excited to see what plants, animals, birds and insects have made it their home over the last 10 years as the place has flourished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It could also mean that the area is further protected from development if it is designated a Local Nature Reserve, or even a Site of Special Scientific Interest.”

The site is where the Battle of Linlithgow Bridge was fought between John Stewart, 3rd Earl of Lennox and James Hamilton, 1st Earl of Arran, on September 4, 1526.

Council planning officials will have to take the local biodiversity site designation into account if there is an application to develop the site.

Covering 14.3 hectares, it was allocated for housing in the council’s Local Development Plan in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Linlithgow Planning Forum accepted a submission to the Local Place Plan for the site to be redesignated greenspace and not housing. This will now be considered as part of the council’s ongoing development plan consultation.

In the document listing the site – which the council refers to as Avontoun Marsh and Pace Hill – the local authority said: “There is a recognition of the importance of green networks, wetlands and areas of open space that help to maintain biodiversity and allow ecosystems and natural processes to provide services such as flood control, pollution control and community well-being.”

Much to the delight of campaigners, it also states: “There is a presumption against development affecting areas of regional or local natural heritage importance such as local biodiversity and local geodiversity sites, unless it can be clearly shown that the objectives and integrity of the area will not be compromised or that the social or economic benefits to be gained outweigh the nature conservation interest.”

Local councillor Sally Pattle, who has been heavily involved in the campaign, said: “This is great news for those of us trying to protect this really important, natural site which has become a haven for flora and fauna.