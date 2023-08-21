The Green Action Trust lodged the proposal with Falkirk Council for land to the north of Doups Farm. As well as the huts and associated access, there will also be a track, car parking and paths.

Scotland’s hutting communities are enjoying a resurgence as more people want to spend time outdoors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huts should be simple buildings used for recreation, not permanent homes. They should have an internal floor space no bigger than 30 metres square, constructed of low impact materials and are generally not connected to mains water, electricity or sewage.

Carbeth Hutters are the most famous hutting community in Scotland. Pic: National World

They should also be built in such a way that they can be removed with little or no trace left behind and can be built singly or in groups.

Talking about the plans for Carron Valley, a Green Action Trust spokesperson said: “At the Trust we are still developing our plans, but we want to develop this project in a way that promotes the hutting concept and provides an ideal opportunity to connect with nature for the health and well being benefits.

“Now that planning permission has been granted we will consider our options and the various planning conditions, to develop our next steps.”

Scotland’s most famous hutting community is the Carbeth Hutters. The first huts were built on land on the Carbeth Estate near Blanefield in 1927 and at one point there were almost 200 huts on the land. It became a community company in 2008.