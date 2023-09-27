News you can trust since 1845
Great Scottish Run: Young footballers from Falkirk and former dancer from Grangemouth get on their marks

Lots of local runners will be hitting the streets of Glasgow this weekend to raise money for charity.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 27th Sep 2023, 15:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 15:29 BST
The Great Scottish Run takes place on Sunday, October 1 for 10k and half marathon runners, while the day before the junior and mini events will be held.

Runners will line up at the starting line in George Square to pound the streets as crowds line the pavements to cheer them on.

Saturday will see Joey Rose, nine, and his teammates from Gairdoch United FC 2014s swapping their football boots for running trainers to take part in the Junior Run.

Anthea Bundy. Pic: Contributed
Anthea Bundy. Pic: Contributed
The youngsters will be wearing their distinctive black and gold Gairdoch football strips to cover the 2.5km course while raising money for Strathcarron Hospice.

They are also hoping to raise money for their club, allowing them to buy football equipment as well as helping them to take part in a pre-season tournament in Europe next year.

Team coach and dad David will also get involved, running the half marathon on Sunday.

Taking part in Sunday’s 10k will be former champion highland dancer Anthea Bundy.

She will be running in memory of her dad Tony, who died earlier this year, aged only 53, after suffering a fatal stroke.

As well as raising awareness about all the different signs someone is having a stroke – her dad did display the most common signs – Anthea is hoping to raise funds for the work of the Stroke Association Scotland charity.

She said: “I am passionate about increasing awareness of the different symptoms of stroke and believe taking part in the Great Scottish Run is some way towards doing that.”

