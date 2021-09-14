Great day of cycling fun for Falkirk families
Parents and children will be able to get on their bikes and take part in a fun and inclusive morning cycling event.
Pedal Falkirk, organised by Cycling Scotland, takes place between 8am and 11.30am on Sunday, October 3 and covers a 7.5-mile traffic free route which starts and ends at the Helix Park, home of the world famous Kelpies.
A Cycling Scotland spokesperson said: “This is a great opportunity for you to enjoy a marshalled, traffic-free cycling event based around Falkirk’s iconic Kelpies, the largest horse statues in the world and the largest piece of public art in Scotland.
“The ride will follow a 7.5-mile route with marshals the whole way round. After completing the ride you’ll enjoy an array of entertainment and refreshments at the finish area near the Helix Lagoon.”The event, which will be held subject to local public health guidance and protocols, is free and can be booked by looging onto the website.