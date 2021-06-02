Grangemouth's warning siren will sound later today

The system, operated by Grangemouth Industrial Complex’s Major Incident Control Committee (MICC), will broadcast warning tones and verbal instructions to the public at 7pm.

The test will involve activating the MICC alarm masts situated at various locations in and around the Grangemouth Industrial Complex.

Grangemouth residents and visitors will not be required to take any action when the system is activated at that time.

The Grangemouth community warning siren will sound next week

In the unlikely event of an emergency taking place during the test, the transmission via the Community Warning System will clearly indicate such an event and the public should “Go in, Stay in and Tune in”.

MICC chairman Derek Brown said: ‘The companies that comprise the MICC are committed to public safety. The bi-annual activation of the warning system provides assurance of its robustness and is just one element of MICC’s on-going preparedness and exercising programme.

"The testing of the warning system is undertaken to ensure we can communicate with the people of Grangemouth, in the unlikely event of a major incident at any one of the operator’s facilities within the Grangemouth area.

“Throughout the year, MICC member companies in Grangemouth also work with the emergency services and Falkirk Council to train and exercise their staff to ensure they are fully equipped to deal with a wide range of different scenarios.

“We encourage everyone in the Grangemouth community to ensure that they know what to do to keep themselves safe.”