Grangemouth's popular nature centre ready to open for first time in 2023
Visitors will soon be able to once enjoy the peace and tranquillity of the famous oasis of nature in the heart of Grangemouth as the Jupiter Urban Wildlife Centre opens in plenty of time for Spring.
By James Trimble
46 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 3:13pm
The Scottisl Wildlife Trust facility, located near Wood Street, will be opening its gates to visitors for the first time this year from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, March 11. From noon until 3pm there will be a chance to meet the Jupiter Rangers and browse the opportunities available on volunteering stalls.