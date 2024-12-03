Grangemouth's newly installed Lodge master Amrit 'moved to tears' as he makes history dressed in his family tartan

The man behind the Candied chain of ice cream parlours admitted he was “very emotional” when he was installed as the first ever Scottish Indian Sikh master of Lodge Zetland No 391.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amrit Dhillon, who has been a member of the Grangemouth lodge for 15 years, made his father’s dying wish come true on Saturday when he was installed as master of the lodge.

The highest honour a masonic lodge can bestow on its members, the master will be in charge of the lodge and act as its chairman, conducting ceremonies during his tenure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was very emotional,” said Amrit. “The ceremony was carried out with the utmost dignity and decorum by my installing masters – past master Andy Goodwin, past master Iain Macdonald and past master James Kerr.

Amrit Dhillon, dressed in the family's own Harry Dhillon tartan, joins his mother and younger brother Nimrit at his history making installation ceremony (Picture: Submitted)

“They spoke of my father and shared stories of their happy interactions with him during his life. I was gifted some very touching and beautiful gifts from my installing masters.

“A hand crafted wooden gavel with my father’s name inscribed, a picture of my father and I together and also his lodge Carron apron and sash for me to cherish.

“Dad’s photo was on display throughout the ceremony and the festive board that followed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My younger brother Nimrit was also involved in the ceremony which made it even more special for our family and my mother gave a speech at the party proceeding the ceremony with a special message she had written as if it was from my father.

“I was moved to tears by the power of her words. It was a wonderful day for our lodge and our ancient and honourable fraternity that is free masonry. I am filled with deep gratitude to every one who took the time to attend and enhance the day with their presence.”

As a Scottish Indian Sikh, Amrit’s appointment was a first for Lodge Zetland, formed back in 1859, and a first for the Provincial Grand Lodge of Stirlingshire, which dates back to 1749.

Amrit’s dad was famous local businessman Harry Dhillon, the founder of the Four-in-One takeaway business, who sadly died from cancer at Strathcarron Hospice back in 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ever since then Amrit and his team at Candied branches throughout the area have help raise thousands of pounds for the hospice in memory of his dad.

Amrit said: “My father was a mason with Lodge Carron and this was something he wanted me to do. It was one of his dying wishes for me to take on the position.”

In April this year the family officially registered the Harry Dhillon tartan, which was designed to celebrate the Dhillon family’s Sikh and Punjabi heritage.

The colours chosen in the tartan, which Amrit wore at his installation ceremony on Saturday, reflect the essence of the Punjab region in India – blue for the five rivers of the state, yellow to represent gold as Punjab is known as India’s golden state, green for the vast vegetation and greenery of the state, white to signify the peaceful nature of the Sikh faith and black, which acknowledges the sacrifices made during the birth of the Sikh faith.

"Wearing the turban and the tartan is a real mix – just like our ice cream at Candied,” said Amrit.