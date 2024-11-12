Grangemouth's new Post Office now open for business
The premises at 1 La Porte Precinct were fully refurbished to incorporate a convenience store within the post office.
As well as three serving positions, customers will now be able to access services for 43 hours each week – an extra 13 hours.
It is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm and from 10am to 1pm on Saturdays.
The previous branch in York Lane had been run by a temporary postmaster to allow post office services to continue but bosses are delighted to now have a permanent solution.
There is on street parking for approximately six to eight cars directly outside the new premises and Union Road car park is located within 600 metres of the new premises, with dedicated disabled parking bays.
Brian Turnbull, Post Office area change manager, said: “We are delighted to have a permanent solution for Grangemouth in great looking premises and convenient opening hours”
