Grangemouth's M&K School of Dancing waltzing along Forth & Clyde towpath

Members of M&K School of Dancing, which meets in Bowhouse Community Centre, will be waltzing along the Forth & Clyde Canal towpath this Saturday.

They are beginning their chassé from the Boathouse restaurant in Kilsyth to the Helix Park and Kelpies in Falkirk – then doing a heel turn to return to their starting point.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

M&K School of Dancing have organised a fundraising walk for SNAPS Special Needs And Parents on July 3

Thomas McLaughlin from the dance school which teaches Latin and ballroom dancing, said this is their latest fundraiser after a successful venture last October when they brought in more than £8000 for Strathcarron Hospice.

He said: “This year we have decided to do a fundraising walk for SNAPS (Special Needs And Parents). This is a new charity which we are delighted to support and will be having another event in the Bowhouse centre on October 1 to bring in more.