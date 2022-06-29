Grangemouth's M&K School of Dancing waltzing along Forth & Clyde towpath

A group of dancers hope to quickstep their way to raising lots of cash for a charity.

Members of M&K School of Dancing, which meets in Bowhouse Community Centre, will be waltzing along the Forth & Clyde Canal towpath this Saturday.

They are beginning their chassé from the Boathouse restaurant in Kilsyth to the Helix Park and Kelpies in Falkirk – then doing a heel turn to return to their starting point.

M&K School of Dancing have organised a fundraising walk for SNAPS Special Needs And Parents on July 3

Thomas McLaughlin from the dance school which teaches Latin and ballroom dancing, said this is their latest fundraiser after a successful venture last October when they brought in more than £8000 for Strathcarron Hospice.

He said: “This year we have decided to do a fundraising walk for SNAPS (Special Needs And Parents). This is a new charity which we are delighted to support and will be having another event in the Bowhouse centre on October 1 to bring in more.

“If you see them us weekend please make a donation.

