Grangemouth's McKechnie dancers on stage at Macrobert

A dance school headed to Stirling earlier this week to showcase the work and talent of their pupils.

McKechnie School of Dance and Performing Arts were at the Macrobert Arts Centre on Monday evening for this year’s show, Starmaker.

With the school led by mother and daughter, Irene McKechnie and Nadine McKechnie Judge, the performance showcase featured talented dancers and performers aged from two to 21.

The show highlighted a variety of dance styles, including tap, ballet, jazz, highland, acrobatic and lyrical.

McKechnie School of Dance pupils prepare to perform in Starmaker at the Macrobert Arts Centre. Pic: Michael Gillen

With the school proud of its many world champion dancers in many disciplines, their annual show offered a platform for its young talent to shine on stage.

Following the showcase, Nadine posted on social media: “On behalf of Irene and myself, we would like to express our heart felt gratitude to everyone in our McKcKechnie family.

"Last night was just incredible in so many ways and we want to say thank you so much for believing in us as your teachers.”

She went on to thank the staff at the Macrobert, as well as all her assistant teachers and class helpers, adding how much their efforts were appreciated.