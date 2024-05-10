Grangemouth's loo crew launch new event
Grangemouth Community Hub – which was formed to reopen the town’s public toilets after closure by Falkirk Council – are holding a car boot sale and outdoor market on Saturday, June 8.
At the moment, they would like to hear from anyone interested in having a stall on the day.
The team hopes to build on the success of the hub’s first event, a spring fair that was held in April, which saw great support from the community.
All profits go towards keeping the public toilets in York Lane open although some stalls may be raising money for local charities.
Anyone interested should contact June or Pamela at the shop in York Lane or visit Grangemouth Community Hub on Facebook.