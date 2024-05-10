Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Grangemouth’s ‘loo crew’ are hosting another event they hope will bring people into the town to support local businesses.

Grangemouth Community Hub – which was formed to reopen the town’s public toilets after closure by Falkirk Council – are holding a car boot sale and outdoor market on Saturday, June 8.

At the moment, they would like to hear from anyone interested in having a stall on the day.

The team hopes to build on the success of the hub’s first event, a spring fair that was held in April, which saw great support from the community.

The community got involved at the recent spring fayre, Pic: Alan Murray

All profits go towards keeping the public toilets in York Lane open although some stalls may be raising money for local charities.