Grangemouth's John and Jean Petersen mark 70 years of marriage

A romance between neighbours blossomed into marriage and seven decades later they are celebrating their platinum anniversary.

John Petersen didn’t have far to look to find himself a wife as they both lived in the same street in Govan. But after 70 years of marriage it’s very clear the couple made a love match that endured.

He and the then Jean Harper were the same age and living in Iona Street on the south side of Glasgow when they got together. But it was only thanks to John’s older brother going out with Jean’s older sister that they met – and eventually both couples married.

Jean was one of four children, while John was one of a family of 13 siblings.

John and Jean Petersen celebrate 70 years of marriage with their family. Pic: Contributed

The couple are both now 93 and sadly John suffers from Alzheimer’s but he still remembers asking Jean to marry him in the close of the Petersen’s family home.

Their wedding took place soon after on August 13, 1965 in Summertown Free Church in Govan.

The newlyweds set up home in Linthouse where their two children were born, John and Sandra.

John senior worked in the Govan shipyards as a joiner before moving to Grangemouth with his wife and two children around 1963.

John and Jean Petersen on their wedding day on August 13, 1965. Pic: Contributed

He was one of the joiners who helped build the Falkirk Town hall in West Bridge Street, which was demolished last year.

As part of the Glasgow overspill, tradesmen were offered cheaper housing in the Falkirk area to support with the housing crisis leading to a number of the Petersen’s all relocating to Grangemouth.

John and Jean lived in Westcliffe Court in the port town for nearly 60 years before moving to a more age and mobility friendly flat nearby.

While John worked as a joiner, Jean had several jobs over the years, with her longest stint of employment at Richard I.Racke in nearby Inchyra Road.

The family has grown to include four grandchildren – Craig, Steven, Erin and Andrew – and a great grandson, Johnathan, two, who has brought the couple such joy.

Last Saturday the family joined John and Jean at the Copper Top in Camelon for a celebratory lunch where they enjoyed talking about old times in Glasgow and reading their cards, including one from King Charles, congratulating them on their special anniversary.

When asked what the secret was to such a long marriage, Jean responded with “everything in moderation”., while John piped up “aye, an’ doing wit yer telt”.