Grangemouth's industrial heritage inspires youngsters' prize winning pocket garden
Sacred Heart ELC has been named as one of the winners in the annual Pocket Garden Design Competition run by environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful in partnership with the Garden for Life Forum.
The local nursery fought off strong competition from across Scotland to win this year’s theme award.
The theme for 2025 was ‘Our Heritage’ and the children designed and created a garden based on the town’s industry. They used old work clothes, boots and a hat from an employee of Ineos for planting as well as gutter piping to represent the chimneys and different flowers to represent the steam and fire that the children see.
The annual competition invited nursery and school pupils between the ages of three and 18 to design a miniature pocket-sized garden inspired by the Our Heritage theme and which included food for people; is good for wildlife and reuses something.
A total of 32 finalists were chosen after the charity received more than 130 entries from 18 local authority areas.
Their entries told stories of traditional crafts, food and local monuments. Having designed their gardens, the 32 finalists built and grew their gardens. Images, stories and videos of each garden featured as part of a national online showcase.
A judging panel consisting of representatives from the Garden for Life Forum, Butterfly Conservation and Historic Environment Scotland selected the three overall winners based on the design themes with Sacred Heart being chosen as the winner of the heritage theme.
Heather Macnaughton, strategic partnerships manager at Historic Environment Scotland said: “Communities define their heritage, and this garden pays a fitting tribute by the children to Grangemouth’s industrial past. The iconic chimneys which form the skyline of the town are brought alive by plants that represent the steam.
"The fusing together of the planting with elements of the workforce’s uniform, the potatoes in the safety boots and strawberries in the jacket pocket, is both inventive and helps to provide a resulting coherent garden.
"The adaptive approach as the garden has developed over time and not always to plan, prioritising nature and purpose, has hopefully provided some great learning opportunities for everyone involved.”
Alison McCulloch, Early Years Officer at Sacred Heart, said: “The ELC are over the moon about our win - Best Heritage Theme. The children have really enjoyed designing, planting, watering and watching everything grow. The BP has been an integral part of the community for so long, we hope this is a fitting tribute.”
Eve Keepax, Senior Education and Learning Officer at Keep Scotland Beautiful, added: “This year’s heritage theme provided a focus for children across the country to show what they value about what has been passed down to them, or something about where they live that is special for them. It included industry, food, landscape, pop culture, story, and even the humble weed!
“The showcase winners did a fantastic job bringing these garden ideas to life and the sheer number of votes we received shows how much the public enjoyed them too. I’d like to thank everyone who took part for creating these magical designs and say a huge congratulations to all our winners. I’m already looking forward to next year’s competition.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.