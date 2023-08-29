Grangemouth's gentle giant leads the way as 'ambassadog' for cancer charity 10k

German Shepherd Teddi was nominated for the role last September by owners Kevin and Hazel Gilbert following Kevin’s cancer diagnosis.

On Sunday the duty-bound dog attended the Off the Beatson Track 10k event at Glasgow's Riverside Museum, where over 2750 walkers took part to raise vital funds

for the charity.

Teddi has been the Beatson's ambassadog over the last year (Picture: Submitted)

Local plumber Kevin, 58, is going from strength to strength after being diagnosed with stage three cancer last year. Sadly, he is not back at work yet, due to adjusting to

side effects from the treatment, but he had various CT scans at Forth Valley Royal recently and all is looking good.

Both Kevin and Teddi have been busy raising funds – over £1900 with a “meander” challenge – for Maggies Forth Valley, who have been “absolute lifeline” for Kevin, who attends the charity’s Man's Group along with the Head and Neck Cancer Group regularly.

Last year, Kevin’s wife Hazel said the Beatson ambassadog competition had been great for Teddi and a good way for she and Kevin to give back to the hospital.

At the time, she said: “We felt lost without the Beatson so when we saw the competition I thought that’s a way for us to keep connected with the Beatson and all the

good work they do and hopefully promote it and try and raise some funds.”

Sadly Teddi’s time as an ambassadog for Beatson is coming to a close.