Grangemouth's Carrongrange High 'do it for Doddie' with marathon Rome challenge

The school has organised its own Carrongrange Challenge where pupils will cover a total distance of 3000 km throughout February before the Scottish Rugby team take on Italy on Saturday, March 9.

Their ambitious endeavour mirrors the elite Roads to Rome team riders who will depart Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on Wednesday, February 28 and cycle 3000 km to Rome via each of the rugby Six Nations stadiums to raise money and awareness for My Name’5 Doddie Foundation and help find a cure for MND, which Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir battled against so bravely.

Carrongrange pupils, meanwhile, will be paddle boarding to represent when the team crosses the Irish Sea, swimming when they cross the English Channel and cycling, running, jumping, hopping, and dancing their way to match the 3000km distance that the cycling team will cover to get to Rome.

Carrongrange High School pupils gear up for their marathon challenge for the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation (Picture: Submitted)

Several lucky pupils will also travel to Edinburgh on February 28 and be part of the official send-off and will follow the elite team in procession using their own adapted bikes as they leave Edinburgh for their Italian adventure.

The school’s Makaton Choir will be waving them off with a rousing rendition of Flower of Scotland. Makaton is an inclusive language programme that uses symbols, signs, and speech to enable people to communicate.

Janine Proudfoot, Carrongrange Headteacher, said: “The entire school is really excited by the challenge as it allows everyone to take part in the fundraising. Being part of this huge event gives the school a positive boost and those who are part of the official send-off are excited to be at the heart of everything.”

Councillor Iain Sinclair, spokesperson for Education said: “This is a magnificent effort by everyone at Carrongrange. Supporting the work of this cause is to be commended and would urge everyone to get behind the school’s fundraising efforts.”