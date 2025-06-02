Grangemouth's caring cab company earn themselves a 'Jimmy' for helping community

A taxi firm who make it their business to go the extra mile for the local community have earned an award for their efforts.

Grangemouth’s Kerse Cabs are this year’s well deserving recipients of the Jimmy Murphy Memorial Trophy and were presented with the award at Talbot House during the AGM for Grangemouth Community Care.

Talbot House was the location the firm transported elderly residents to and from last month free of charge to allow them to enjoy the VE Day celebrations there.

It was just the most recent act of kindness and generosity from the firm, which has been helping the community for a number of years.

Liz Brown, chairperson Grangemouth Community Care and Dianne Smith, vice chairperson, present the JImmy Murphy Trophy to Kerse Cabs' office manager Teresa McCallum and director Gordon Waddel (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Five years ago Gordon Waddell and the Kerse Cabs gang were dropping off free afternoon tea boxes and floral displays to brighten up people’s lives during the dark days of the COVID-19 lockdown.

And, without Kerse Cabs’ intervention last month, a total of 25 residents would have missed out on the VE Day celebrations.

Gordon said: “We’re not one of those firms out to make a mint – we always do as much as we can for the community.”

Kirsty Nicholson, Grangemouth Community Care treasurer, said: “When we couldn’t get our usual transport we contacted a local taxi firm and when they heard our predicament, the owners and their drivers agreed to transport our members to and from Talbot House free of charge.

"We were over the moon and extremely grateful. The firm involved was Kerse Cabs and we heard we were not the only people they were helping that day. With a little further investigation, we discovered that this sort of thing is a regular occurrence for the firm.

"So it seemed very fitting The Jimmy Murphy Trophy should go to them this year. Thank you Kerse Cabs for all you do and for the help you gave us.”

Jimmy Murphy was a well known, well respected and much loved resident of Grangemouth who did lots for the local community.

When he died his wife donated a trophy in his name that has been presented to someone who had given their time to help the town.

Originally organised by the town's Council of Churches, Gangemouth Community Care now have responsibility for awarding the trophy, looking to the wider community in Grangemouth for worthy recipients.

