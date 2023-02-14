News you can trust since 1845
Grangemouth youth theatre group calls action on exciting new movie making course

Project Theatre has been giving youngsters a great grounding in live theatrical performance for a number of years and now the group is branching out into the magic of movie making.

By James Trimble
17 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 2:54pm

Monday nights will be movie making time for the Grangemouth-based group, with sessions taking place in the Project Theatre Studio in La Porte Precinct.

A Project Theatre spokesperson said: “We are excited to be launching our new regular film group as part of our ongoing Film and Digital work across the organisation – which will include a new Podcast also coming soon.

“Led by filmmaker and long-time friend of the company, Robert Hogg, new and current members aged eight and over will have the exciting opportunity to learn and

Project Theatre has branched out into the magic of movie making
develop new practical acting and performance onscreen and behind the camera technical skills – with the aim to create two new short films this year."

The sessions start on Monday February 20.

Visit the website for more information.

