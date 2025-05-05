Grangemouth youth football club launches fundraising appeal after 'mindless vandalism'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A youth football club has issued an urgent appeal for help after its equipment was vandalised over the weekend.

Syngenta Juveniles FC launched an online fundraising page on Monday after discovering their goals, storage containers, fencing and astro pitch in Grangemouth had been “badly damaged” with more than £30,000 of damage caused.

The community is rallying around to support the club, which provides footballing opportunities for over 500 young people and people with disabilities, with more than £2000 already raised within a few hours of the page being set up.

Kevin McGuire, Vice Chairman of the Grangemouth High School based club, said all of their goals had suffered “irreparable damage”. He explained that further damage had been caused to the fencing, storage containers and the astro pitch itself.

Irreparable damage was caused to the goals at the home of Syngenta Juveniles FC in Grangemouth over the weekend.

Kevin said: “It’s estimated there’s in excess of £30,000 worth of damage.

"We’re going to assess how things are at training tonight, but it’s going to cause some disruption until we can get the goals replaced.

"We can still train on the pitch, but football’s no fun if you don’t have goals.

"The response has been really great since we posted on social media and both the Falkirk Foundation and Bo’ness United have offered to help out if we need to reverse games at the weekend.

"It’s good to see rival teams coming together to help and we’re very grateful for their support.”

The club have described the damage as “devastating news” for the community and it comes at a time when they have been busy working on establishing new facilities at the school for all to benefit from.

With the costly repair bills for this damage it will inevitably divert some of the club’s money from the new facilities.

Kevin added: “It’s the only astro pitch at a school in Grangemouth. It’s a fantastic facility and such a shame the mindless acts of a few ruin it for hundreds of kids.

“We’re going to have to look at improving the security at the pitch. We have been letting the community kids come in and play on the park, and 99 per cent of the kids are respectful to the pitch and to us, but it’s going to have to change now. The few end up ruining it for the majority.”

Police Scotland are currently investigating the incident.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Around 12pm on Sunday, 4 May, 2025, we received a report of vandalism to a football pitch and football goals at Tinto Drive, Grangemouth. Enquiries are ongoing.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise money to cover the costs of the vandalism, which has been described as “absolutely devastating”.

