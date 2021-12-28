Grangemouth youngster (13) funds and runs her very own elf hunt

When she’s not starring in Young Portonian Theatre Company pantomimes, Grangemouth High School S2 pupil Iona Gillies (13) is out helping her parents and other volunteers improve Inchyra Park for the local community to enjoy.

Iona stepped out of her regular Friends of Inchyra Park role a couple of years ago to fund and create the Elves in the Park event, which took place for the third year in a row earlier this month.

Proud mum Lynne Gillies said: “Three years ago she started a small event buying elves from her own pocket money. She would then go and hide them in the park for the younger park users to find.

Grangemouth High School pupil Iona Gillies with the reindeer dust she used to help fund her annual Elves in the Park event

"Last year she came up the idea of making reindeer dust and selling it to fund buying the wee elves and this year she went one better and had our local barbers June's, hairdressers Michelas, and Nu2u help sell her handmade reindeer dust.

"With the money raised Iona was able to buy 36 elves and 36 selection boxes to give out to local kids. She even roped me into wearing an elf mascot costume she had bought so I could play Esme Elf.

"It’s a real achievement for a 13-year-old. She really has a heart of gold and was buzzing, that with the help of our friends and local business, she was able to raise nearly £150 pounds to fund the event.

"To say we are proud parents is an understatement.”

