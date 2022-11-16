Grangemouth will become even brighter at night as Christmas lights are switched on
Grangemouth’s festive lights will be switched on later this month after a fun afternoon in the town centre for all the family.
By James Trimble
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
16th Nov 2022, 8:51am
The festive event, which runs from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday, November 26, centres around the town’s famous bandstand in La Porte Precinct and will feature performances aplenty from community groups and musicians.
This year will also feature a giant snow globe – ideal for family photo opportunities, especially if youngsters have had a “makeover” by the face painters on hand during the day.