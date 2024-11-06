Grangemouth will be without post office for three days as branch finally moves to new premises

The delayed relocation of Grangemouth Post Office goes ahead over the weekend leaving the town without access to the service for three days.

The Post Office was due to relocate last month, however, that has been delayed.

The current branch at 3 York Lane had been earmarked to close for good at 3pm on Friday, October 25 and the new branch, located in the former Cashino premises at 1 La Porte Precinct, was supposed to open its doors – with a new postmaster in charge – at 1pm on Monday, October 28.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “Unfortunately the opening of Grangemouth has had to be delayed slightly in order to complete some necessary works. The new branch will now open on Tuesday, November 12, with the current branch closing on Thursday, November 7.

The York Square branch will be closing for good on Thursday, November 7 (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

“This gap between the closure of one branch and the opening of the other is to allow time for the movement and installation of equipment from one to the other.

"Please note there will be no Post Office services in La Porte Precinct on Friday, November 8, Saturday November 9 or Monday, November 11, so make sure you pop down as soon as possible if you need to use their services before the new premises open on Tuesday, November 12.

The new Grangemouth Post Office will feature three serving positions – two screened and one open plan – and the opening hours will be 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 1pm on Saturday.