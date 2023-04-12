Grangemouth wildlife centre set to sow sunflower seeds this weekend
Youngsters’ passion for planting will be plain to see at the popular Jupiter Urban Wildlife Centre this Saturday as rangers show them how to sow sunflower seeds for spring.
By James Trimble
Published 12th Apr 2023, 14:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 14:49 BST
The vent takes place at the Scottish Wildlife Trust-run centre, located near Wood Street, Grangemouth, between noon and 3pm.
Visitors young and old will be able to enjoy a spring scavenger hunt and nature crafts.
The event is free but booking is essential.
Visit the website to book your place and get more information.