Grangemouth wildlife centre buzzing about first event of 2023
The popular Jupiter Urban Wildlife Centre will be holding its first event of the 2023 this week and nature lovers will want to “bee” there to experience it.
By James Trimble
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 13:56 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 13:56 GMT
The centre, located near Wood Street, in Grangemouth, will be hosting a Bee Mindful event from 2pm on Friday, March 24, giving youngsters the chance to learn fun facts, craft and paint their very own bee hotel and take part in a bee-themed nature hunt.
Although the event is free, booking is essential.
Visit the Facebook page for more information.