Grangemouth whisky workers show their Christmas spirit
The generous team at whisky giant Whyte and Mackay’s Grangemouth facility have been collecting food items together to help those who need it most this Christmas.
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 8:59 am
Organised by staff members Julie Devaney and Diane Meikle, the boxes of goodies are due to be collected from the South Lumley Street premises by the local Kersiebank Community Project (KCP) today so they can stock up their food bank.
Based in La Porte Precinct, KCP provides support to the local community, as well as a weekly food bank.