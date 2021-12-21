Grangemouth whisky workers show their Christmas spirit

Organised by staff members Julie Devaney and Diane Meikle, the boxes of goodies are due to be collected from the South Lumley Street premises by the local Kersiebank Community Project (KCP) today so they can stock up their food bank.

Based in La Porte Precinct, KCP provides support to the local community, as well as a weekly food bank.

The team at Whyte and Mackay collected together a large quantity of food items for the donation

