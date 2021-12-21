Grangemouth whisky workers show their Christmas spirit

The generous team at whisky giant Whyte and Mackay’s Grangemouth facility have been collecting food items together to help those who need it most this Christmas.

By James Trimble
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 8:59 am

Organised by staff members Julie Devaney and Diane Meikle, the boxes of goodies are due to be collected from the South Lumley Street premises by the local Kersiebank Community Project (KCP) today so they can stock up their food bank.

Based in La Porte Precinct, KCP provides support to the local community, as well as a weekly food bank.

The team at Whyte and Mackay collected together a large quantity of food items for the donation

Julie Devaney and Diane Meikle organised the Whyte and Mackay food bank donation
