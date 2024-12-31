Grangemouth welcomes first ever LGBTIQ+ 'breakfast club' early in 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The local LGBTIQ+ community will he able to attend a new social group at the Grangemouth Community Education Unit in the New Year.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Adult LGBTIQ+ Breakfast Club will officially open its doors on Monday, January 13 with a special “evening cuppa” session from 6.30pm at the Abbots Road venue.

A spokesperson for the club said: “The club aims to provide a much-needed safe space for the local LGBTIQ+ community, promoting safety, wellbeing, and social inclusion through the warmth of drinks and food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Local LGBTIQ individuals often face hardships and misunderstandings when expressing their true selves. Stigma and hostility still persist, and it is our collective responsibility to foster a more inclusive and open society. “The group will be hosted by Dimi, a local activist with extensive experience in community organizing and advocating for minority rights. Dimi understands the challenges of being different in today’s world."

Visit the group’s Facebook page for more information.