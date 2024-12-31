Grangemouth welcomes first ever LGBTIQ+ 'breakfast club' early in 2025
The Adult LGBTIQ+ Breakfast Club will officially open its doors on Monday, January 13 with a special “evening cuppa” session from 6.30pm at the Abbots Road venue.
A spokesperson for the club said: “The club aims to provide a much-needed safe space for the local LGBTIQ+ community, promoting safety, wellbeing, and social inclusion through the warmth of drinks and food.
“Local LGBTIQ individuals often face hardships and misunderstandings when expressing their true selves. Stigma and hostility still persist, and it is our collective responsibility to foster a more inclusive and open society. “The group will be hosted by Dimi, a local activist with extensive experience in community organizing and advocating for minority rights. Dimi understands the challenges of being different in today’s world."
