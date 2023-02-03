Grangemouth waste firm looking to install new gatehouse
A waste service firm is looking for permission to alter its premises in Grangemouth and build a new gatehouse.
By James Trimble
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 3:16pm
Biffa Waste Services Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Thursday, January 26 – which was validated on Thursday, February 2 – to make alterations to its buildings at 5 Abbotsinich Road, install a new gatehouse, weighbridge, office and welfare accommodation.
The application is expected to be decided on by planning officers acting under delegated powers and has a determination deadline of Saturday, April 1.