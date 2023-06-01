Maintenance work is taking place on the system on Friday, June 2 and this will be followed by a test sounding at 7pm on Wednesday, June 7.

The system, operated by the Grangemouth Industrial Complex’s Major Incident Control Committee (MICC), will sound warning tones and verbal messages during this

maintenance and testing period.

The warning siren will sound twice in the coming days

Grangemouth residents and visitors will not be required to take any action.

In the unlikely event of an actual emergency taking place during the maintenance period, the transmission via the warning system will clearly indicate such an event and the public should “Go in, Stay in and Tune in”.

MICC chairman, Derek Brown said: “As part of our commitment to public safety we require to conduct maintenance work and testing of the Community Warning System