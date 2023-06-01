News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital

Grangemouth warning siren set to sound twice in the coming days

The biannual testing of the Grangemouth Community Warning System is scheduled to take place in a matter of days.
By James Trimble
Published 1st Jun 2023, 16:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 16:51 BST

Maintenance work is taking place on the system on Friday, June 2 and this will be followed by a test sounding at 7pm on Wednesday, June 7.

The system, operated by the Grangemouth Industrial Complex’s Major Incident Control Committee (MICC), will sound warning tones and verbal messages during this

maintenance and testing period.

The warning siren will sound twice in the coming daysThe warning siren will sound twice in the coming days
The warning siren will sound twice in the coming days
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Grangemouth residents and visitors will not be required to take any action.

In the unlikely event of an actual emergency taking place during the maintenance period, the transmission via the warning system will clearly indicate such an event and the public should “Go in, Stay in and Tune in”.

MICC chairman, Derek Brown said: “As part of our commitment to public safety we require to conduct maintenance work and testing of the Community Warning System

to ensure it is in full working order."

Related topics:Major Incident Control CommitteeGrangemouth