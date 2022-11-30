Grangemouth warning siren scheduled to sound according to Major Incident Control Committee (MICC)

The Grangemouth warning siren will sound in the coming days

According to the Major Incident Control Committee (MICC), the bi-annual testing of the siren is scheduled to take place at 2.30pm on Wednesday, December 7.

The test will involve activating the MICC alarm masts situated at various locations in and around Grangemouth. Residents and visitors will not be required to take any

action when the system is activated at that time.

In the unlikely event of an emergency taking place during the test, the transmission via the Community Warning System will clearly indicate such an event and the public should “Go in, Stay in and Tune in”.

MICC chairman Derek Brown said “The companies that comprise the MICC are committed to public safety. The bi-annual activation of the warning system provides

assurance of its robustness and is just one element of MICC’s on-going preparedness and exercising programme.

"The testing of the Warning System is undertaken to ensure we can communicate with the community of Grangemouth, in the unlikely event of a Major Incident at any one of the MICC member companies’ facilities within the Grangemouth area.

“Throughout the year, MICC member companies in Grangemouth also work with the emergency services and Falkirk Council to train and exercise their staff to ensure they are fully equipped to deal with a wide range of different scenarios.”

