Grangemouth Wacky Racers take on Monte Carlo or Bust Rally challenge

Karen Shaw and Sarah Sharples will be burning rubber in a car worth less than £500 for over 1000 miles to Monte Carlo via France, Switzerland and Italy in a Top Gear-style challenge.

The pair want others to join them on the starting line.

The world famous rally challenges car enthusiasts to source a banger car for less than £500 and take part in a variety of hilarious challenges along the way competing for points and prizes.

Monte Carlo or Bust Rally

Teams are encouraged to raise money for a local charity of their choice and can share their progress with supporters back home via live GPS tracking.

Participants in the the last event in 2019 event raised over £150,000 for UK charities – and that included our Grangemouth pair.Karen said: “We first took part in the event in 2019, racing our beautiful banger all the way to Monte Carlo and she didn't miss a beat.

"We're back this year and laying down the challenge to the good people of Grangemouth to join us on another amazing adventure.

"This is a brilliant opportunity to get your team into gear and experience some of the greatest roads in Europe in some of worst cars from the UK."The Monte Carlo or Bust Rally takes place in June 2022 and more information can be found on the event website.

Since 2013, over 2500 cars and 5000 participants have taken part in the banger rally adventures raising over £1 million for their chosen charities.

