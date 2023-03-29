News you can trust since 1845
Grangemouth Triathlon Club's egg-stra special donation

Members of a sports club have shown their motto ‘The Wee Club with a Big Heart’ to be true as they have been thinking of others less fortunate in the run up to Easter.

By Fiona Dobie
Published 29th Mar 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 19:56 BST
Robert Myler, Grangemouth Triathlon Club president with Patricia and Ruth of Kersiebank Community Project.
The motto is deeply embedded in Grangemouth Triathlon Club (GTC) which has 135 members whose ages range from eight to 60. With Easter just around the corner, the members and coaches chose to help the Kersiebank Community Project.

They collected and donated 125 Easter eggs to the project based in Grangemouth so that those less fortunate can enjoy a chocolate treat.

Kersiebank Community Project provides activities, support and learning opportunities for the local community, and they also run a foodbank for those living in the area.

Robert Myler, club president, recently visited the Kersiebank Foodbank to hand over the eggs and he emphasised how important it was for GTC to support local causes.

He said: “It’s important that we look out for those less fortunate than ourselves. It’s something we pride ourselves on as a club.

"We train hard in all weathers and environments but we don’t take for granted the hot meal that might be waiting at home at the end of a tough training session.”

To find out more about Grangemouth Triathlon Club visit their website.