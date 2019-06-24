Grangemouth Town Hall hosts Dates-n-Mates’ big summer bash

Single people with learning difficulties don’t need to visit a sun-kissed island to find that special someone thanks to the Dates-n-Mates project.

Funded by Falkirk Council and the Big Lottery, the initiative, which runs events and supports individuals with learning disabilities to attend social events, develop friendships and maybe even relationships, is hosting its first ever big summer get together in Grangemouth Town Hall next month.

Dates-n-Mates plans to hold four events a month and the July 18 gathering will be the first of many such nights out in 2019.

The group hosted a get together on Valentine’s Day in the Leapark Hotel and this followed a trial event at Christmast last year which was attended by over 100 people.

Dates-n-Mates is open to adults over 18 who have a learning disability and has been up and running in other parts of Scotland for some time.

It is hoped the project will help combat loneliness and social isolation and enhance people’s social skills, allowing them to attend planned nights out and participate in volunteering and training opportunities and skills workshops.

Hundreds of other members from other Dates-n-Mates branches will be able to attend larger get togethers during the year so people can meet even more new friends from different areas.

Call 07720591236 or visit www.datesnmates.co.uk for more information.