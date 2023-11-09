Grangemouth town centre hosts afternoon of pre-Christmas entertainment
Portonians and pals and families and friends will flock to Grangemouth town centre next weekend to enjoy songs and entertainment in the run-up to Christmas.
The Festive Celebration event, organised by Grangemouth and Skinflats Community Council and friends, takes place in the town centre from 1.30pm to after 4pm on Saturday, November 18 and features turns from Sacred Heart Choir, Young Portonian Theatre Company and Camelon Pipe Band – as well as a guest appearance from Grangemouth Children’s Day Queen Erica Harvey.