Grangemouth to get new dedicated officer to help guide town towards net zero emissions

Earlier this week MSP Màiri McAllan, cabinet secretary for net zero and just transition, told economy and fair work committee members the government would be providing funding for the post.

Claire Baker MSP, convener of the economy and fair work committee, said: “We welcome the Government’s decision to fund a community engagement officer for Grangemouth. The committee recognises the importance of taking a collaborative approach with the local community in developing the plan for the future Grangemouth area.

“Throughout our inquiry we have heard that too many in the local community do not feel they are feeling the benefit from the industrial powerhouse on their doorstep.

The Just Transition presents a unique opportunity to transform our industry and breathe new life into the local Grangemouth community at the same time.