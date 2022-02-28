Grangemouth teenagers gear up for their annual Easter egg hunt
Two Grangemouth High School pupils are getting ready to organise another Easter egg hunt in the town’s Inchyra Park next month.
Best pals Iona Gillies and Mia Evans, both 13, will be staging the event in the park on Easter Sunday.
It’s the third year in a row the event has taken place, but this is the first time the girls have taken it upon themselves to organise it.
The dynamic duo have helped out at and planned events in the past in Inchyra Park, including Pumpkins in the park at Halloween and Elves in the Park at Christmas.
They are now asking local companies and organisations for small donations of chocolate eggs to help support this fun free event in the park.
Lynne Gillies, Iona’s mum said: “You are forever reading about all the bad things teenagers do, but there is a lot of good, nice kids in Grangemouth.”
Visit Friends of Inchyra Park Facebook page for more information.